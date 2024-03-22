Chargers agree to terms with CB Kristian Fulton

The Chargers have added a piece to their secondary.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Los Angeles has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Kristian Fulton.

A second-round pick in 2020, Fulton just completed his rookie contract with the Titans. He appeared in 42 games with 37 starts for Tennessee, recording 25 passes defensed with four interceptions. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Fulton played 12 games with 11 starts for the Titans in 2023. He finished with five passes defensed and 46 total tackles while playing 645 defensive snaps.