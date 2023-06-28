 Skip navigation
Chicago suburb of Aurora asks Bears to consider building stadium there

  
Published June 28, 2023 04:27 PM

The Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois, is the latest city to attempt to attract the Bears.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin wrote the Bears a letter saying, “Aurora offers unparalleled key resources to take a vision and make dreams come true.”

The City of Aurora said in a statement that, “representatives of the Chicago Bears organization responded quickly and positively” to Irvin’s letter.

The Bears purchased a stadium-sized piece of property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and planned to build their new stadium on what had been a racetrack. But the Bears began looking elsewhere as a result of objections to the property taxes they would have to pay in Arlington Heights.

The city of Chicago has also expressed interest in trying to keep the Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears have been at Soldier Field since 1971.