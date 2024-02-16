Chiefs launch KC Strong fund for victims, first responders, violence prevention and mental health services

The Chiefs announced the formation of an emergency response fund in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at the team’s Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

In conjunction with the United Way of Greater Kansas City, the Chiefs announced the KC Strong fund. Monies raised by the fund will go to support victims of the shooting and their families and first responders as well as toward violence prevention and mental health support services.

One person was killed and more than 20 were injured in the shooting, which occurred as the team’s celebration at Union Square was coming to an end.

The Chiefs annnounced that they, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL are making a $200,000 donation to the fund.