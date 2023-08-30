Colts claim three off waivers

The Colts have brought in three players through the waiver system, including a pair of offensive linemen.

Indianapolis has claimed offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, guard Josh Sills, and linebacker Isaiah Land.

Hayes comes from the Dolphins, who selected him in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of Michigan. Land signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M.

Sills has familiarity with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, as Steichen was Sills’ offensive coordinator last year with the Eagles. Sills appeared in one game for Philadelphia last year after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.