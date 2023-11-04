Colts downgrade Zaire Franklin to doubtful for Sunday

It looks like the Colts are going to be without linebacker Zaire Franklin on Sunday.

The team announced that Franklin has been downgraded to doubtful for their game against the Panthers. Franklin had been listed as questionable with a knee injury that kept him from practicing all week.

Franklin has played in 90 straight games since entering the NFL. He has a league-high 102 tackles so far this season. Shaquille Leonard, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi, and Cameron McGrone are the other linebackers on the active roster for the Colts.

The Colts also announced that they have elevated cornerback Chris Lammons from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.