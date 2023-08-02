Colts sign TE La’Michael Pettway

The Colts signed undrafted free agent tight end La’Michael Pettway, the team announced Tuesday night.

Pettway most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and helped the team win the 2023 championship. He saw action in seven games with three starts during the spring season and totaled eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also started two postseason contests and caught one pass for 13 yards.

In 2022, he appeared in 10 games with four starts with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He totaled 24 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Pettway also spent time with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021.

Pettway played collegiately at Iowa State (2019) and Arkansas (2015-18).