Corey Clement among Cardinals’ cuts to get down to 53

The Cardinals have made their cuts to get down to the 53-player roster limit.

Among the more notable names was running back Corey Clement, who had been No. 2 on the depth chart for much of training camp.

The Cardinals’ full cut list included LB David Anenih, WR Andre Baccellia, DL Eric Banks, OL Jackson Barton, QB David Blough, LS Aaron Brewer, S Kendell Brooks, OL Cole Cabral, S Andre Chachere, WR Brian Cobbs, WR Davion Davis, WR Kaden Davis, QB Jeff Driskel, TE Joel Honingford, OL Hayden Howerton, S JuJu Hughes, OL Braylon Jones, DL Rashad Lawrence, LB Zach McCloud, CB Bobby Price, RB Stevie Scott, TE Bernhard Seikovits, DL Jacob Slade, WR Brandon Smith, OL Lecitus Smith, LB Kyle Soelle, TE Noah Togiai, OL Badara Traore, CB Quavian White and RB Ty’Son Williams.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform list, cornerback Garrett Williams on the non-football injury list, center Jon Gaines on injured reserve and cornerback Kyler McMichael was waived with an injury designation.