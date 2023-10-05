Could Matt Eberflus be out with a loss tonight?

Bears coach Matt Eberflus has a record of 3-18 as a head coach, with 14 straight losses.

Tonight, it could be 3-19 — and consecutive loss No. 15. Some wonder whether that will result in an end of the Eberflus experiment in Chicago.

While it’s likely that we’ve seen enough to know that Eberflus is the latest successful coordinator who could not succeed in the next highest job (some do, some don’t), there’s an important angle to remember when considering the possibility of sending Eberflus packing five weeks into the 2023 season. The coaching staff has no obvious candidate to take over as the interim head coach of the team.

Here’s the staff. There’s no former head coach. There’s no past or imminent future head-coaching candidate on the list.

Of course, the Colts proved last year that ownership can go off the board, if it wants. Jim Irsay brought in Jeff Saturday. The Bears could, in theory, hire anyone to take over — if they decide to move on from Eberflus with 12 games left in 2023.

Team president Kevin Warren, who arrived after the hiring of Eberflus and G.M. Ryan Poles, likely will have plenty of say over the question of whether the coach goes and who the interim coach would be. At this point, the best move could be to just ride out the season and make decisions once the season ends.

Given how it has started for Bears fans, it can’t end soon enough.