Cowboys activate Matt Waletzko, waive Rashaan Evans

The Cowboys made couple of roster moves ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Lions.

Tackle Matt Waletzko has been activated from injured reserve. Linebacker Rashaan Evans was waived off the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Waletzko was a fifth-round pick last season and he appeared in three games as a rookie before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The shoulder continued to be an issue for Waletzko heading into this season and he was placed on injured reserve after final cuts this summer.

Evans had nine tackles in nine appearances for the Cowboys. The 2018 Titans first-round pick has also played for the Falcons.