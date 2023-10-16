Damien Harris leaves field in ambulance

Bills running back Damien Harris appeared to be seriously injured in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football.

He did not move initially after a tackle by Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard run, his first carry of the game.

Players from both teams frantically waved for athletic trainers and doctors as Harris remained down.

Harris was strapped to a backboard and placed on a stretcher. He gave a thumbs up as the stretcher was being loaded into the ambulance.

Harris was injured with 3:15 remaining until halftime, the play Josh Allen returned on after being taken out for a concussion evaluation. Allen missed two plays after his head bounced off the turf on a hit by Okereke, who was flagged for roughing the passer.

Damar Hamlin, who is inactive tonight, watched from the bench as the team’s medical personnel worked on Harris. Hamlin had a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati during a game last January.