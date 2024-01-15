Dan Campbell: Our fans showed up in a big way, helped us win this game

Detroit fans got to see the first Lions home playoff game in three decades on Saturday night, and head coach Dan Campbell thinks playing in front of Detroit fans made a difference.

The Lions’ 24-23 win over the Rams featured plenty of crowd noise when the Rams’ offense was on the field, which Campbell believed was crucial.

“That was arguably the best environment I’ve ever been in,” Campbell said. “That was absolutely electric, and I think what’s crazy is, I was coming down for pregame warmup, and you could just feel it, it was humming. The building was humming. And I swear, you could feel the electricity in the tunnel, where I was coming down, and it grew from there. Our fans showed up in a big way. For two years now that building’s been rocking — it was different today. That was a whole ‘nother level. That’s what the playoffs are all about. Our fans showed up in a big way. They helped us win this game.”

Detroit will host either Philadelphia or Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, and Campbell is excited to play another playoff game at Ford Field.

“We got another home game, so it’s awesome,” Campbell said. “And we had to earn that, and we earned it with a win today.”

Ford Field will be rocking again on Sunday.