Daniel Jones officially signs to Vikings practice squad

Quarterback Daniel Jones is officially part of the Vikings organization.

The Vikings announced that Jones has signed to their practice squad on Friday. Jones was released by the Giants last Friday and news that he had agreed to sign with the Vikings came on Wednesday.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Wednesday that there are no timelines in place regarding elevating Jones or signing him to the 53-man roster at some point down the line. Sam Darnold remains the starter with Nick Mullens in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Vikings also signed linebacker Gabriel Murphy to the practice squad. Murphy was waived earlier this week. Tackle Julian Pearl and tight end Robert Tonyan were released from the practice squad.