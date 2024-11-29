 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones officially signs to Vikings practice squad

  
Published November 29, 2024 02:02 PM

Quarterback Daniel Jones is officially part of the Vikings organization.

The Vikings announced that Jones has signed to their practice squad on Friday. Jones was released by the Giants last Friday and news that he had agreed to sign with the Vikings came on Wednesday.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Wednesday that there are no timelines in place regarding elevating Jones or signing him to the 53-man roster at some point down the line. Sam Darnold remains the starter with Nick Mullens in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Vikings also signed linebacker Gabriel Murphy to the practice squad. Murphy was waived earlier this week. Tackle Julian Pearl and tight end Robert Tonyan were released from the practice squad.