David Pollack out at ESPN

Former Bengals linebacker David Pollack was among the many on-air personalities let go by ESPN on Friday.

Pollack, who had worked primarily as a college football studio analyst, confirmed in a video he posted on social media that he was informed he was among the company’s many layoffs.

“I won’t be brought back to College Gameday next year, or to ESPN,” Pollack said. “I got to work with so many great people and do so many things that were so awesome for so many years, and I’m just very, very thankful for it. I don’t know what’s next. I have no clue what’s next in my life.”

Pollack was a two-time SEC defensive player of the year at Georgia and a first-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2005. He showed some promise as a rookie, but in the second game of his second season he suffered a broken cervical vertebrae and never played again. Pollack had been with ESPN since 2009.