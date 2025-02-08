 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders would join the NFL only to coach his son, Shedeur

  
Published February 8, 2025 04:29 AM

From the moment Deion Sanders sparked a winning culture in Colorado, many have wondered if his coaching career will take him to the NFL.

He has offered various, and arguably conflicting, comments on whether he’d make the leap. During the 2023 season, he told Rich Eisen he wouldn’t do it. Recently, he said he couldn’t do it.

So when Coach Prime visited the set of PFT Live on Friday, we asked him if he’ll ever do it.

“I would never do that without my kid,” Sanders said. “Why would I want to go to the NFL and play against my son? That don’t make sense to me, because I’m comfortable. And I love Colorado with all my heart, and all my mind and soul. So I couldn’t see that happening without that possibility. It don’t make sense.”

So the door is open, by a sliver. If — and only if — he can coach Shedeur, Deion Sanders will consider making the leap to the next level.

Which, based on where Shedeur is drafted, will potentially close the door for good. Or perhaps nudge it open a little wider, based on the team that picks him, the current coaching staff, and whether the owner who signs off on the selection (and/or actively encourages it) envisions an eventual package deal consisting of son first, father second.