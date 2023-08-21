DeMeco Ryans: We’re banged up, was in our best interests to cancel Saints practices

The Saints and Texans announced on Sunday that they have called off joint practices that were scheduled for this week and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans took some time to explain why during his Monday press conference.

Ryans said that he did not think the two sessions would be as productive as he wanted because the Texans’ roster is not healthy enough for the team to put forth their best effort.

“Where we are as a team, we’re banged up, so I thought it’s in the best interest of our team,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com.

With the game against the Saints still set for Sunday, canceling the practices also allows the Texans to simulate a regular game week schedule and Ryans said he thinks that will be a good experience for the team ahead of the regular season.