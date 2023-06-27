Derek Carr: Cam Jordan’s vow to get me back to Vegas shows his heart

During a charity event in Fresno last weekend, Saints quarterback Derek Carr said that he wishes his former Raiders teammates well “but I still want the Saints to win a little more .”

One of Carr’s new teammates said recently that he expects the Saints to win a lot more often than they did last season. Defensive end Cam Jordan said he’s going into this season with the belief that “we can win each and every one of these things” and that he plans to take Carr “back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Carr was asked about Jordan’s comments while at the event.

“For a defensive leader to say that, he wants to take me back there, just shows his heart ,” Carr said. “That’s his love for his teammate, that he wants to do something like that for his teammate. And that’s pretty much all our guys and that’s why I fell in love with the place. It would be kind of a cool story to be back there.”

The Saints are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC South, which would be a good first step toward fulfilling Jordan’s expectation for the coming season. Carr said “it’s going to be a lot of work” in order to take the crown, but his arrival in New Orleans is fueling thoughts of the postseason for more people than Jordan.