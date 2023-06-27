Derek Carr: Cam Jordan’s vow to get me back to Vegas shows his heart

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr: Cam Jordan’s vow to get me back to Vegas shows his heart

  
Published June 27, 2023 08:48 AM

During a charity event in Fresno last weekend, Saints quarterback Derek Carr said that he wishes his former Raiders teammates well “but I still want the Saints to win a little more .”

One of Carr’s new teammates said recently that he expects the Saints to win a lot more often than they did last season. Defensive end Cam Jordan said he’s going into this season with the belief that “we can win each and every one of these things” and that he plans to take Carr “back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Carr was asked about Jordan’s comments while at the event.

“For a defensive leader to say that, he wants to take me back there, just shows his heart ,” Carr said. “That’s his love for his teammate, that he wants to do something like that for his teammate. And that’s pretty much all our guys and that’s why I fell in love with the place. It would be kind of a cool story to be back there.”

The Saints are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC South, which would be a good first step toward fulfilling Jordan’s expectation for the coming season. Carr said “it’s going to be a lot of work” in order to take the crown, but his arrival in New Orleans is fueling thoughts of the postseason for more people than Jordan.