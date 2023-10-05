Derek Carr: We have the right people to get offense going

Saints running back Alvin Kamara said the team needs to have some “tough conversations” about its offense after last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but head coach Dennis Allen stonewalled any questions about coaching changes at this point in the season.

Quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t think it’s a personnel issue either. The Saints have scored four offensive touchdowns in four games, but Carr said he’s confident the team is going to find better footing because of the quality of the people they have on the roster.

“We have the right kind of people in the room,” Carr said, via the team’s website. “We have people that know what they’re doing, we have people that want to do it right and they can do it right. We want to get back on track just as bad as everybody wants us to. We know what we’re capable of. The best thing is, we just go out there and try to prove it again this Sunday. Make the corrections from what we’ve talked about, make our adjustments and things like that. But we have the right people, that’s for sure.”

It’s understandable that the Saints aren’t ready to make big changes to coaching or personnel after four games, particularly because running back Alvin Kamara missed three of them and Carr missed half of Week Three with a shoulder injury. The longer the unit fails to score points, though, the harder it will be to say that it’s just a matter of an adjustment here or there to get things on the right track in New Orleans.