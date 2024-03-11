Devin Singletary agrees to join Giants

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is bringing in a familiar face for his team’s backfield.

New York has agreed to sign running back Devin Singletary, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes Singletary’s deal is for three years and $16.5 million, with a maximum value of $19.5 million.

While Singletary spent last season with the Texans, he played his first four seasons with the Bills — three of which were under Daboll as the team’s offensive coordinator. Singletary recorded a career-high with 898 yards rushing in 2023, while also catching 30 passes for 193 yards for Houston.

In 2021 — his last season with Daboll — Singletary rushed for 870 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 228 yards with a TD.

Singletary has 4,049 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns along with 175 receptions for 1,164 yards with four TDs in 78 career games.