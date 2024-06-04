Watch Now
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
In honor of Larry Allen, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on some of the toughest NFL players of all time.
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the winners and losers of the Justin Jefferson deal, including the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the winners and losers of the Justin Jefferson deal, including CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins.
Lawrence outlines ‘ideal’ timeline for extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it'd be a "no-brainer" for the Jaguars to get Trevor Lawrence an extension before training camp.
Garrett provides insight on Allen as a teammate
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Jason Garrett to honor the life and legacy of Larry Allen, given the two played together for six seasons.
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Justin Jefferson deal affects Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb as valuable non-QBs awaiting new deals.
Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall why the Vikings elected to let the draft play out before trying to get a deal done with Justin Jefferson, how Malik Nabers was a factor and more.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence lands just outside the top 10 in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, with Simms wondering how the 24-year-old can adjust when leading his offense through rough stretches.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins slots in at No. 12, part of the "Wild Cards" tier, on Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms discusses how the ex-Minnesota Vikings signal-caller will adapt to his new environment.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jordan Love landed No. 13 in the "Wild Cards" tier, edging Aaron Rodgers who was listed No. 14.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 14, Aaron Rodgers
Chris Simms thinks prime Aaron Rodgers was the most talented quarterback ever, but coming off injury and now in his 40s, the New York Jets QB is part of Simms' "Wild Cards" tier in his Top 40 QB ranking, at No. 14.
Bengals ‘on a mission’ to return to NFL playoffs
Chris Simms examines the latest odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for non-playoff teams to make the 2024 NFL playoffs, eyeing the Bengals and Falcons at the top of the board, as well as a pair of AFC South teams.