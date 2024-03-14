Dolphins sign Jody Fortson

The Dolphins have made an addition to their tight end corps.

Jody Fortson’s agents The Katz Brothers announced that their client has signed with the Dolphins. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

The move to Miami sets up a reunion between Fortson and his former Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill. They were both in Kansas City from 2019 through 2021 and Fortson remained there through last season, although he did not contribute to the team’s Super Bowl run as he missed the season with a shoulder injury.

Fortson had nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games during the 2022 season and he had five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He joins Jonnu Smith as new additions to the tight end room for the Dolphins.