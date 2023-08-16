Elliott Fry reverts to Broncos’ injured reserve list

Broncos kicker Elliott Fry cleared waivers Wednesday.

The team waived him with an injury designation, so he reverted to the Broncos’ injured reserve list. He will miss the season unless the sides reach an injury settlement.

Fry injured a muscle in his lower body that is not considered serious.

Brett Maher is the only kicker remaining on the Broncos’ 90-player roster, but Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Maher is competing with other kickers around the league for the job.

“There’s probably seven teams that have a real kicking battle, so he’s competing with those guys that come out of those clubs,” Payton said.

Fry has appeared in games for three teams — the Falcons, Bengals and Chiefs — since entering the league and has six field goal attempts.