Ezekiel Elliott “disappointed” to leave Cowboys, ready to play them this week

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had his best game as a Patriot, rushing for 80 yards on 16 carries in the team’s win over the Jets on Sunday. Elliott didn’t celebrate long before turning his attention to Week 4.

The Patriots play the Cowboys on Sunday.

Elliott spent seven seasons with the Cowboys after they made him a first-round pick.

“It’s going to be fun,” Elliott said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m excited to go back to Dallas, a place where I have so much history, my home in the offseason. It will be cool to get back in AT&T [Stadium].”

The Cowboys cut Elliott in a cost-cutting move in the offseason. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team didn’t offer Elliott a reduced contract, because they didn’t want to “insult” him.

Elliott remained a free agent until Aug. 16, and the Cowboys repeatedly expressed the idea that they were leaving the door open for a possible reunion that never happened.

“I was definitely disappointed, but everything happens for a reason,” Elliott said. “God has his plan for us. I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m excited to be a Patriot. I’m excited to go chase a Super Bowl here.”

Elliott had hoped to finish his career with the Cowboys, in the same backfield with his good friend, Dak Prescott, but it was not to be.

“No one wants to leave the team they’re with, but more importantly, I’m very happy with where I’m at,” Elliott said.

Elliott, who is Rhamondre Stevenson’s backup, had only 12 carries for 42 yards and five receptions for 14 yards in the first two games combined. The Patriots used him more Sunday.

“We’re getting a little bit of a feel for some of the things with him and vice versa,” coach Bill Belichick said.

Although Elliott initially billed Sunday’s game in Arlington as “just another game,” it won’t be. He wants to remind the Cowboys of the two rushing titles, the 8,262 rushing yards and the three Pro Bowls that he had with them.