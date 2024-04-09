Giants sign Miles Boykin

Wide receiver Miles Boykin has found a new home.

The Giants announced that they have signed Boykin as a free agent. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Boykin opened his career as a 2019 third-round pick in Baltimore and spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. He saw most of his playing time on special teams in Pittsburgh, but had five catches for 28 yards in his limited offensive action. He had 33 catches for 470 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Baltimore.

Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Isaiah McKenzie, and Gunner Olszewski are currently on the roster at wide receiver.