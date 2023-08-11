Hollywood Brown: No concerns about Cardinals’ offense, I played in Baltimore

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is confident that whatever the team’s new offense looks like this season, he’ll be able to do more than he did during his time with the Ravens.

Brown, who was traded from Baltimore to Arizona last year amid talk that he didn’t like playing in the Ravens’ run-heavy offense, was asked if he has any concerns about the Cardinals’ new offensive scheme this season.

“Not really. I mean, I played in Baltimore,” Brown said. “I played in Baltimore, so I’ve been in it. When I met with these guys and they told me their philosophies and their thought process, I was like, OK, I can work with it, and this is something that we need as a team, and we can thrive in.”

The Cardinals acquired Brown in part because he’s close to quarterback Kyler Murray, and Brown said he thinks Murray will thrive in the new offense. But for now, Murray is hurt and Colt McCoy is slated to start at quarterback early in the season.

“Colt is like another coach,” Brown said. “He’s great to have out there.”

No matter who’s at quarterback, Brown thinks he’s in a better offense than the one he had in Baltimore.