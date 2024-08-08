 Skip navigation
Howard Eskin will work Eagles’ sideline for preseason opener

  
Published August 8, 2024 09:05 AM

Philly radio icon Howard Eskin has been banned from Phillies and 76ers games, after admitting to making an unwanted advance to a female employee at Citizens Bank Park.

The Eagles have taken no action against Eskin. And it appears they will not.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, via Sports Business Daily, Eskin will return to the sideline for the preseason opener. They face the Ravens on Friday night in Baltimore.

The Eagles previously said they were monitoring the situation. They have now, per the Inquirer, “declined to comment directly” on the decision to credential Eskin for the season and to give him access to team facilities.

The season-long ban from Phillies games was originally imposed by Eskin’s employer, Audacy. And it would be for Audacy, in theory, to remove Eskin from Eagles radio broadcasts.

Still, if the Eagles weren’t OK with Eskin’s presence, the Eagles surely would have made their wishes known.

By covering this story, we’re not saying whether the Eagles should or shouldn’t take action. It’s an unusual situation, with two of Philadelphia’s major-league sports teams barring a well-known figure from the premises while the local NFL team barely shrugs.