“Hungover” Jon Feliciano apologizes for blaming teammate for missed block

Jon Feliciano left Super Bowl LVIII after 31 snaps with a pectoral injury, and Spencer Burford replaced him at right guard.

During a key third-and-four play in overtime, Feliciano threw his teammate under the bus for a protection bust that resulted in an incompletion.

A viral video blamed right tackle Colton McKivitz for the miscue, prompting Feliciano to respond with two tweets.

“I know you know all, so u should know that’s not Colton’s guy….” Feliciano initially responded, before adding, “A quick chop is not needed if the guy that was supposed to block him, blocks him.”

Feliciano was implying that Burford was responsible for leaving Chiefs defensive Chris Jones unblocked and with a clear path to Brock Purdy, who, under pressure, threw the ball over the head of Jauan Jennings. That forced a field goal, and the Chiefs won with a touchdown.

Burford replied to Feliciano, “Sheesh…I open up my app to this…get well soon bro…"

Feliciano then apologized: “Im sorry bro. I woke up hungover and being a bitch. In trying to have ones back I hurt u. It’s f-Ed up and I apologize. You got nothing but greatness ahead of you. I’m sorry bro.”

The teammates talked and cleared the air, with Burford saying that he accepted Feliciano’s apology.

“It was just a miscommunication between us, man,” Burford said Tuesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He apologized.”

Burford, in turn, took responsibility for not covering the B-gap, the area between him and McKivitz.

“I should have just played within the scheme,” Burford said. “I played on instinct. It was my fault. I don’t want anybody to put anything on Colton, whatever he has going on. Don’t blame him.”