 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
nbc_pst_messi_230728.jpg
Messi ‘perfect storm’ ahead of ’26 World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hunter Renfrow: I let a lot of my teammates down last year

  
Published July 28, 2023 03:17 PM

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow had a breakout season in 2021, recording 103 catches for 1,038 yards with nine touchdowns. He led Las Vegas in all three of those categories that season, helping power the offense to a playoff berth.

But injuries derailed Renfrow’s 2022 season, as he caught just 36 passes for 330 yards with two TDs in 10 games.

Renfrow said on Friday that he felt like he let a lot of his teammates down last year.

“That’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them — through the spring and also going into the season — that I’m a guy that they can count on and just go and be consistent,” Renfrow said in his press conference.

Now that he’s in his second year under head coach Josh McDaniels, he’s feeling much more comfortable with the offensive system.

“Just from the spring and the verbiage and going through these first few days of camp, these first few installs, everything is so much more smooth, so much more familiar,” Renfrow said. “And the guys are familiar, the coaching staff’s familiar — how they coach. And so, I feel like I’m in a lot better place than I was this time last year.”

That should put Renfrow, 27, in a much better position to excel once the regular season begins in September.

“I’m hoping last year was a fluke,” Renfrow said. “I’d like to think I’ve been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here. So, I didn’t want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am.”

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Renfrow signed a two-year extension with the Raiders in June 2022 — so he’s under contract through the 2024 season. We’ll see if Renfrow can get back to his 2021 levels of production with Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterback.