Inside the Trevon Diggs deal

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recently signed a five-year extension. It puts him under contract with the team for the next six seasons.

Here’s a look at the full details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $21.25 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.054 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2024 base salary de-escalator: $500,000, for failure to participate in offseason program.

5. 2024 per-game active roster bonuses: $1 million total.

6. 2025 base salary: $9 million, fully guaranteed as of March 2025.

7. 2025 base salary de-escalator: $500,000, for failure to participate in offseason program.

8. 2025 per-game active roster bonuses: $1 million total.

9. 2026 base salary: $14.5 million.

10. 2026 base salary de-escalator: $500,000, for failure to participate in offseason program.

11. 2026 per-game active roster bonuses: $1 million total.

12. 2027 base salary: $19.5 million.

13. 2027 base salary de-escalator: $500,000, for failure to participate in offseason program.

14. 2027 per-game active roster bonuses: $1 million total.

15. 2028 base salary: $20 million.

16. 2028 base salary de-escalator: $500,000, for failure to participate in offseason program.

17. 2028 per-game active roster bonuses: $1 million total.

The contract also includes $600,00 in escalators, for 2024 through 2029.

Diggs has $33.3 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $9 million that vests in 2025. It’s basically a two-year, $34.3 million contract with a team-held option on the final three seasons.

The de-ecalators tied to the offseason program are a rarely-used twist to the workout bonus. Instead of getting extra money to show up for the voluntary offseason program, he loses $500,000 in salary for 2024 through 2028 if he doesn’t.

The new-money average is $19.4 million annually, and the deal has a value from signing of $16.884 million per year. But, again, it’s basically a two-year deal worth $17.15 million annually, if he participates in the offseason program and is on the active roster for 17 games in 2024. After that season, the Cowboys have full discretion regarding what to do next.

Like they did with receiver Amari Cooper, for example, trading him for a low-round pick after only two years of a five-year, $100 million deal!