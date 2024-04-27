 Skip navigation
J.J. McCarthy getting “that connection going” with Justin Jefferson

  
Published April 27, 2024 09:45 AM

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy hasn’t been a member of the Vikings long, but he’s been one long enough to know that there’s one key relationship he needs to work on heading into his rookie season.

Justin Jefferson makes life much easier for quarterbacks and McCarthy said at a Friday press conference that “it’ll be great to get that connection going” with the star wide receiver. That process started shortly after McCarthy was selected with the 10th overall pick.

“He reached out to me and sent me a great text,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “He told me confidence is key in this league. And just being able to hear that from him, to be able to get introduced to all the wise words he’s going to be giving me over the years, I’m just extremely excited and can’t wait.”

The presence of Jefferson and head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive acumen led many to call the Vikings an ideal landing spot for McCarthy on Thursday night. Now it will be up to the quarterback to make the most of it.