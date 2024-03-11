Jaguars re-sign Blake Hance

Offensive lineman Blake Hance is staying in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced that they have signed Hance to a contract extension on Monday. No terms were announced, but Hance was set for restricted free agency and the lowest tender this year is $2.985 million.

Hance appeared in every game for the Jaguars last season and made one start. He played in nine games for the team in 2022 and has also seen time with the 49ers and Browns since the start of the 2021 season.

The Jaguars have also agreed to a deal with center Mitch Morse, so they’ve doubled down on offensive line moves to kick off a busy week.