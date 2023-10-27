Jaguars will be without Zay Jones at Pittsburgh

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will miss Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson confirmed today that Jones is out again because of the knee injury that has affected him for most of the season.

The Jaguars have their bye after Sunday’s game against the Steelers, and Pederson sounded hopeful that Jones could return after the bye.

Pederson also indicated that defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, who hasn’t played yet this season because of a back injury, might play Sunday.

The Jaguars are 2.5-point favorites at Pittsburgh.