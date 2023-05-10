Jalen Carter faces lawsuit in death of former teammate Devin Willock

Eagles rookie Jalen Carter faces a lawsuit stemming from a car crash that killed his former Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports reports.

Dave Willock Sr., Willock’s father, seeks $40 million in a case filed Tuesday against the school’s athletic association, Carter and others. The suit alleges wrongful death, negligent hiring and negligence.

Carter pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving and was sentenced to 12 months probation, fined $1,000 and required to complete 80 hours of community service. He also must complete a state-approved driving course.

A police investigation determined Carter and an SUV driven by Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy were racing in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. LeCroy’s car crashed, killing her and her passenger, Willock, a Georgia offensive lineman, and injuring former Georgia player Warren McClendon and staffer Tory Bowles.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, according to a toxicology report.

In addition to the school and Carter, the lawsuit also names the estate of LeCroy, Sarchione Auto Group -- which provided Carter with a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk in an NIL deal -- and strip club Toppers International Showbar as defendants, per Jeyarajah.

The lawsuit seeks $30 million from the defendants in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in punitive damages from Carter.

It alleges Carter had a “pattern of excessive speeding” that the car dealership should have taken under consideration after multiple speeding tickets. He previously was fined $1,013 after being cited for going nearly 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The Eagles made Carter the ninth overall pick in last month’s draft.