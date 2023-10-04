Jamal Adams apologizes for his actions after being removed from Monday night’s game

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams reportedly could be disciplined for his actions toward the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant after he was removed from Monday night’s game. He has apologized for his behavior.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way,” Adams wrote on social media.

“Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player’s health is essential. Much respect to you!”

Here’s the key. As Adams explained, he wasn’t himself in that moment. How can any player who has just suffered a concussion be disciplined for what he says and does at that time?

He’s not himself. He has a brain injury. And he is wired to play, no matter what. When processing the disappointment of being told he can’t play, the player sometimes will say or do things he shouldn’t. Especially if he has a head injury.

Hopefully, the NFL will give Adams a pass. Hopefully, that’s what the NFL would do for any player who says or does things he later regrets in the immediate aftermath of suffering a concussion.