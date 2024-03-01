Jared Verse calls himself “a great player” at impressive Combine workout

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse was an All-American the last two years, and he’s showing that he has the athletic profile of an elite NFL pass rusher.

Verse ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, Verse had the fastest 40 of any player in the last 10 years who also had arms at least 33 inches long and put up at least 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press. In other worse, Verse has a rare blend of speed, size and strength. (Myles Garrett was the next-fastest among players with 33-inch arms and 30 reps on the bench.)

Talking to reporters, Verse said he thinks he has the talent to be a first overall pick.

“I think I’m a great player,” Verse said. “I think that’s ultimately for the teams to decide. I think I’m a great player, I’ve exemplified everything, I’ve showed everything I have on the field. Like I said, the best players should be picked first. I definitely think I should be considered.”

Verse won’t go first overall, but he’s looking like a Top 10 pick.