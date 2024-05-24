 Skip navigation
Jarrett Stidham: I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else take QB job

  
Published May 24, 2024 02:27 PM

The Broncos are splitting their quarterback reps three ways right now, but they’ll have to pick one guy to run the offense at some point.

Jarrett Stidham was their choice for the final weeks of last season and he’s back with the team this year. The Broncos also drafted Bo Nix in the first round and traded for Zach Wilson, so they aren’t clearing the path for him to remain in that role when they take the field this fall.

While some might view the moves to add two quarterbacks as a sign that Stidham won’t be the choice, he doesn’t plan on rolling over.

“I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England with Mac Jones,” Stidham said, via the Broncos website. “It’s a business and I totally understand it, but at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else walk in here and [just take the role]. I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. I’m super excited about it.”

Sean Payton didn’t sound like he was in any hurry to change the current approach for the team’s quarterbacks, so Stidham should have quite a few chances to show the coach that he’s still the right guy for the job.