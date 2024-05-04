 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Javon Baker thinks NFL teams were out of their minds drafting 17 receivers ahead of him

  
Published May 4, 2024 08:01 AM

Tom Brady famously kept track of the six quarterbacks selected before him before the Patriots took him in the 2000 NFL draft. Patriots rookie wide receiver Javon Baker will have to memorize a lot more names, but he’s similarly motivated.

Baker, who went to the Patriots in the fourth round of last week’s draft, was the 18th wide receiver selected. He posted a video on social media making clear that he’s not happy about that.

“No way in fucking America 10 receivers better than me. You’re out of your fucking mind,” Baker said.

Baker played two years of college football at Alabama but barely got on the field, then transferred to UCF in 2022 and became a starter, then was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year. He was the second wide receiver drafted by the Patriots, after No. 37 pick Ja’Lynn Polk, and he’ll arrive in New England as one of the many new pieces supposed to revitalize a passing game that was ugly last year but that has now seen the arrival of Drake Maye and a rookie class designed to change things.