Jermaine Johnson sees “crazy changes” heading into second Jets season

The Jets got major contributions from their first two first-round picks in 2022, but the third one didn’t make the same kind of impact.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson didn’t jump into the starting lineup like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, but he did find a rotational role in his rookie season. He finished the year with 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a blocked punt that resulted in a safety.

As the team’s offseason workouts came to an end, Johnson said he feels “insanely more comfortable” heading into his second season and that he feels prepared to take a leap on the field as well.

“I just feel day and night in terms of explosiveness,” Johnson said during OTAs. “Explosiveness, technique, building my body, stuff like that. Just old school, you know. Just in the weight room all the time, eating, making sure I’m good. We like to make jokes. I just had a daughter, so now I have the father strength they call it or whatnot. But I’m just seeing crazy changes right now, it’s making me very excited and I know everyone else in the building is excited because when I’m at my best, I know it’s just going to help the team.”

The Jets added another edge rusher to the mix when they took Will McDonald in the first round of this year’s draft and having bother young players break through would help make the defense fierce again this season.