Jets elevate Malik Taylor, Xavier Newman for Monday night’s game

The Jets added two players to the roster for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Malik Taylor and offensive lineman Xavier Newman have both been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Taylor was called up last Sunday and played 23 snaps in a 13-10 overtime win over the Giants. The most memorable of those snaps came when he drew a 30-yard pass interference penalty to set up Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning kick.

Newman also played a role in the Week Eight win. He played guard and center after injuries to Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer and the Jets lost a fumble on a bad exchange with Zach Wilson on Newman’s first snap of the game.

Rookie Joe Tippmann is set to play center Monday night, so Newman should be in a reserve role.