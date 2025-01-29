Jets to interview Chris Harris for defensive coordinator

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn revealed at a Monday press conference that he will not call the team’s defensive plays and the team has started the process of finding someone who will handle that responsibility.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Chris Harris will interview with the team on Wednesday. Harris spent the last two seasons as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in Tennessee.

The Titans announced earlier this week that Harris will not return and that former Jets assistant Tony Oden will be filling his roles on Brian Callahan’s staff.

Harris has also spent time with the Commanders, Chargers and Bears since retiring as a safety and moving into the coaching rank after the 2012 season.