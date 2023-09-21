Joe Burrow on whether he will play Monday night: We’ll see

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had the same answer to every question about his availability for Monday Night Football.

“We’ll see,” he said to the first four questions Wednesday.

Burrow strained his right calf on the second day of training camp and didn’t return from the injury until after the preseason. He has not played like himself thus far with 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception and aggravated his injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

“Just feeling better. Not as sore. Time heals, so we’ll see,” Burrow said.

Burrow said he was “out there” during practice Thursday, but the team has not released its practice report yet to know how they list him.

He left a lot of doubt about his status for Monday night’s game against the Rams but said he is doing everything possible to speed up the healing process and feels “good about the progress” he’s made since Sunday.

“My job is to go out and play and that’s what I’m prepared to do,” Burrow said. “I’m preparing like I’m going to go out and play a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know, but I’m going to be prepared to.”

Jake Browning is Burrow’s backup, and Burrow expressed confidence in Browning.

“I’m confident that if I’m not out there, we’ll be able to get the job done,” Burrow said.

The one-time Pro Bowler admitted the team’s 0-2 start has “been in my head, for sure.”

