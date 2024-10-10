 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
nbc_csu_falconspanthers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241010.jpg
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_csu_snfbengalsgiants_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
nbc_csu_falconspanthers_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Taylor says ankle is “way better,” Sunday status still uncertain

  
Published October 10, 2024 12:57 PM

The Colts are set to be without wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the near future, so their offense would be in much better shape if they could get running back Jonathan Taylor back in the lineup.

Taylor missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with an ankle injury and he didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he said on Thursday that he feels like he is trending in the right direction on the health front.

“I’m feeling way better, which is a positive sign,” Taylor said, via Kent Sterling of 98.7 WGCL. “Anytime you can progress throughout the week, you’re closer to getting back on the field.”

While Taylor is feeling better, it’s far from a sure thing that he’ll play against the Titans this weekend. He said he was unsure if he’ll practice on Thursday and a decision on his game status will remain up in the air until he can show the team that his presence on the field will do more good than harm.