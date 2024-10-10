Jonathan Taylor says ankle is “way better,” Sunday status still uncertain

The Colts are set to be without wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the near future, so their offense would be in much better shape if they could get running back Jonathan Taylor back in the lineup.

Taylor missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with an ankle injury and he didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he said on Thursday that he feels like he is trending in the right direction on the health front.

“I’m feeling way better, which is a positive sign,” Taylor said, via Kent Sterling of 98.7 WGCL. “Anytime you can progress throughout the week, you’re closer to getting back on the field.”

While Taylor is feeling better, it’s far from a sure thing that he’ll play against the Titans this weekend. He said he was unsure if he’ll practice on Thursday and a decision on his game status will remain up in the air until he can show the team that his presence on the field will do more good than harm.