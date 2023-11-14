Josh Allen: Bills are playing “a lot of bad football”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen says the whole team is to blame for falling to 5-5 with Monday night’s loss to the Broncos.

Allen said the Bills shouldn’t have let the game come down to a last-second field goal on which a Buffalo penalty gave Denver its final chance. Allen believes the mistakes the Bills are making are unacceptable.

“It sucks. Shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place. A lot of bad football. A lot of bad football,” Allen said.

The Bills are currently half a game behind the Texans for the final wild card in the AFC, and a game and a half behind the Dolphins in the AFC East. Allen thinks there’s still time to turn it around, but not a lot of time.

“I’m still confident, but it’s no secret the clock’s ticking. We’ve got to have some urgency now,” Allen said.

The Bills are at home against the Jets on Sunday, about as close as it gets to a must-win game at this time of year.