Josh Allen: Chiefs got the best of us in the playoffs, but we finally have a home game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been bounced out of the playoffs in Kansas City twice. He’s glad that this year’s playoff matchup is in Buffalo.

Allen said that after going to Kansas City and losing to the Chiefs in the playoffs after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, it feels good to have home-field advantage when the two teams meet once again on Sunday.

“They’ve gotten the best of us in the playoffs the last few years,” Allen said. “We finally got a home game, and we’ve got to go out there and put our best foot forward and play as best as we can play.”

Allen has actually faced the Chiefs six times in his career, four times in the regular season and the two playoff losses, and in the regular season he’s 3-0 at Kansas City but 0-1 against the Chiefs in Buffalo. So home-field advantage certainly isn’t everything. But it is an advantage for the Bills, whose regular-season win over the Chiefs this season is the reason they own the playoff tiebreaker and get to play at home this week.

Allen knows he’ll ultimately be judged on what he does in the playoffs.

“The familiarity we have, and they have with us, I know we’ve traded a couple of times in the regular season, but we’ve yet to beat them in the postseason,” Allen said. “This is a team that plays their best when they’re asked to, and we’ve got to find a way to, like I said, put our best foot forward and execute our game plan.”

With the expectations on the Bills as favorites over the Chiefs, Sunday’s game may be the biggest of Allen’s career.