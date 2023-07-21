Josh Harris: We’re focused on winning, creating great fan experience right now

Josh Harris is now the owner of the Commanders and he shared his top three priorities for the team at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Harris was asked about the possibility of the team changing its name at one point and gave a similar answer to the one that Magic Johnson, who owns four percent of the team, gave on the Today show Friday morning. Johnson said the team has more pressing work to do now and Harris outlined where that work will be focused.

“We have a lot to do,” Harris said. “We’ve got to get the team ready to win football games. We’ve go to get out in the community and start to pay it forward. We’ve got to change fan experience at the stadium. That’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Another topic of great interest around the Commanders is a new stadium. Harris grew up going to games at RFK Stadium and referenced that history while discussing the atmosphere he wants to create anywhere the team calls home.

“We’re going to throw a party every other Sunday,” Harris said. “When you have guests in your house, you treat them well. You don’t have couches that are broken. You don’t have TVs that aren’t working. That’s what we’re focused on right now. As far as the stadium experience long run, we would love to have a stadium where opposing players fear to come and our players love to come and our players love to come and feel welcome. That’s what I experienced at RFK. Whatever happens at the stadium, that’s the kind of stadium experience I want to create.”

There was a distinct shortage of good vibes around the team during Daniel Snyder’s run as the owner. The arrival of Harris’ group will change that and the team will have to accomplish all of his top priorities in order for them to remain in place for the long term.