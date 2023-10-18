Julio Jones: My mindset is to dominate, but I’ll do whatever Eagles need

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that the team feels there’s still a lot of juice left in wide receiver Julio Jones’ legs and they hope to put it to use after signing Jones to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Jones told reporters later in the day that he agrees with Sirianni’s assessment. He said “just keep watching” when asked how much he has left in the tank after spending the entire offseason and the first six weeks of the regular season away from the game.

Sirianni also indicated that the passing offense will continue to flow through A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert with Jones taking on a supporting role. Jones was asked about fitting into that spot after spending most of his career as a clear No. 1 wideout.

“Oh no, no, no. My mindset is definitely to dominate,” Jones said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Don’t get it twisted. I’m here to dominate. But they have guys here who are already solidified, so wherever they need me to go and be, I’ll do that to the best of my ability.”

It’s not clear when Jones will begin filling a role on the Eagles offense, but a successful transition to his new team will only make the Eagles’ chances of winning another division title look better.