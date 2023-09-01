Justin Houston: Panthers are going to surprise a lot of people

Justin Houston has not been a member of the Panthers for long, but the veteran edge rusher has been around long enough to develop a strong opinion about outside perceptions of the team.

With a rookie quarterback and a new coach, the Panthers aren’t generally seen as a strong bet for success during the 2023 season. Houston’s aware of that view and he thinks it is a misguided one based on how he sees the team coming together.

“I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people,” Houston said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “The league is sleeping on us as a whole. I think we got a lot of talent here. So the biggest thing is putting this talent together. A lot of teams have talent, but it’s hard to get everybody on the same page. I think these guys are willing to work and do whatever it takes to be on the same page and I think we’re heading towards the right direction.”

The Buccaneers have been at the top of the NFC South the last few years, but Tom Brady’s retirement has opened the division back up. Houston thinks the Panthers are in a good position to be the next team to take the crown.