Justin Reid: The page is already turned, we’re working to continue this dynasty

  
Published July 8, 2023 01:32 PM

When the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings last month, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that was the final time that the team would celebrate their victory over the Chiefs in Arizona.

Safety Justin Reid said that the team has already moved on from last year’s success and turned their attention to climbing the mountain again in 2023. Reid signed with the Chiefs last year to step into a role previously filled by Tyrann Mathieu and said that “the reason they brought me there is to command the back end” as a leader on defense.

The message that he’s sending in that role is that the team cannot be complacent with two championships in the last four years.

“Honestly, the page is already turned ,” Reid said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We’re out there working, chasing another championship. Every year is different. We’ve got an even bigger target on our back than last year. We get to enjoy that moment. As far as the mentality in the room, we’re working to continue this dynasty and what we did last year and not just rest on our laurels. Where we are right now is light years ahead of where we were last year at this time. It’s really exciting.”

Reid said that he believes this will be his “greatest year yet” and making good on that prediction would be a boost to the Chiefs’ chances of extending their run of success.