Kadarius Toney: I know I could have made those plays

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney had a rough night to open the season a week ago with multiple drops — including one that went for a pick six — in the loss to the Lions.

While head coach Andy Reid said this week that he didn’t put Toney in the best positions to succeed after the receiver missed nearly all of training camp, Toney said himself on Wednesday that his drops were squarely his fault.

“I told coach, I told Pat, all the guys — that’s on me,” Toney said in his press conference. “At the end of the day, y’all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays, and I’ve got to be there to do that. There’s really no excuse, nothing you can blame it on — none of that.

“I know I could have made those plays.”

So Toney has been working to make sure that kind of game doesn’t happen again, spending extra time catching from quarterbacks and the JUGS machine.

“I’ve just got to make sure I show up when it’s time,” Toney said.

Toney noted that in his conversations with Reid, the head coach has told him, “Don’t try to be a superhero.” He’s gotten similar messaging from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Both of those guys, they’ve got trust, they’ve got faith in me,” Toney said. “And I appreciate those guys for that. Like I said, just have to go put the work in. There isn’t too much talking with me left.”

We’ll see if Toney can effectively put last Thursday’s lackluster performance behind him when the Chiefs take on the Jaguars this weekend.