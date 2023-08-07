Kareem Hunt to visit Saints

Kareem Hunt could be part of the Saints’ plan to fill in for Alvin Kamara at the start of the regular season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Hunt will visit with the Saints. Kamara was suspended for three games last week after pleading no contest to a breach of peace charge stemming from his involvement in a February 2022 altercation in Las Vegas.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs in 2018 and served an eight-game suspension of his own after signing with the Browns in 2019 after the release of a videotape that showed him striking a woman. Hunt spent the rest of that season and the last three seasons in Cleveland.

Hunt ran 123 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Saints also have Jamaal Williams and third-round pick Kendre Miller as options behind Kamara.