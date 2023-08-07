 Skip navigation
Frances Tiafoe
Hometown Hopefuls: Frances Tiafoe on the American dream, his ambition, and 'DMV mentality'
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish reaction, focusing on underrating Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart

Top Clips

nbc_pft_campbellonlove_230807.jpg
Campbell, Packers locker room has QB Love's back
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_230807.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Offensive and defensive keys
nbc_pft_kamarasusp_230807.jpg
Kamara a 'true professional' in wake of suspension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kareem Hunt to visit Saints

  
Published August 7, 2023 09:40 AM

Kareem Hunt could be part of the Saints’ plan to fill in for Alvin Kamara at the start of the regular season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Hunt will visit with the Saints. Kamara was suspended for three games last week after pleading no contest to a breach of peace charge stemming from his involvement in a February 2022 altercation in Las Vegas.

Hunt was released by the Chiefs in 2018 and served an eight-game suspension of his own after signing with the Browns in 2019 after the release of a videotape that showed him striking a woman. Hunt spent the rest of that season and the last three seasons in Cleveland.

Hunt ran 123 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Saints also have Jamaal Williams and third-round pick Kendre Miller as options behind Kamara.