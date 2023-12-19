Keenan Allen remains out of practice for Chargers

Wide receiver Keenan Allen may not be available for Giff Smith’s debut as the Chargers interim head coach.

Allen did not play in Brandon Staley’s final game as the team’s head coach because of a heel injury and he did not practice on Tuesday for the same reason. The Chargers will host the Bills on Saturday night.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack was also out of practice, but he was listed as resting rather than sitting due to injury. Defensive back Deane Leonard (heel) was the only other non-participant.

Cornerback Essang Bassey (concussion), linebacker Tanner Muse (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), tackle Trey Pipkins (wrist), and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) were all limited participants.